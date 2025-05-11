Sanity prevails at last as ceasefire in place

Poverty, population explosion, backwardness should be their common enemy

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The clouds of chaos and apprehensions have cleared with a full and immediate ceasefire brokered by the United States between Pakistan and India.

CEASEFIRE WELCOME

People on both sides of the borders have heaved a sigh of relief and hoped the two countries will live in peace and fight poverty, which is their common enemy.

BJP CONDEMNED

Moderate people in India are happy with this ceasefire and said BJP put the people of India at the brink of destruction for political mileage as it wants to win Bihar elections scheduled in November this year.

An Indian social media user commented, "Actually, BJP, as its previous practice, used Pahalgam attack for political motives, particularly ahead of Bihar elections.

“For example, when Pahalgam incident took place, PM Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia tour and reached Bihar to hold a rally to sound a stern warning to Pahalgam attack perpetrators.

“I question why he chose Bihar for public rally amid tensions with Pakistan and India. He knew it was the best opportunity to sell anti-Pakistan sentiments ahead of Bihar elections.”

PAKISTAN LEADERSHIP PRAISED

Talking to Dunya News, a university student said, “Tolerance, moderation, and patience are the traits, which a nation should have. Thanks God, Pakistan’s military and political leadership showed wisdom in handling the Indian aggression wisely. They won ceasefire with dignity, precision and professionalism.”

Another student said, “Pakistan has no hand in Pahalgam attack. This was a flag false attack staged by BJP for taking political advantage in the state elections.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif offered neutral investigation into the attack, but Modi kept giving a deaf ear to this suggestion and opted attack on Pakistan,” he said.

“BJP has nothing to do with peace. It wants dominance of Hindu supremacists in India by crushing minorities, particularly the Muslims, said a university teacher while talking to Dunya News.

OPTIMISM, EXPECTATIONS

“Reconciliation is the best option for the two nuclear powers. I hope things will start looking up soon, with the ceasefire.

“Poverty, backwardness, illiteracy are big challenges. Pakistan and India should use their resources on their large populations and cut defence budget, with settling their issues amicably, said another teacher while talking to Dunya News.

“I am happy to hear that Pakistan and India have decided to stop war immediately. I am a shopkeeper. I know how baldly India-Pakistan conflict impacted my business.

“I have not been doing sale since the start of escalations between the two countries. I am ending up with my saving. Before the tensions, my business was good, said a garments shop owner.

ECONOMY ON RIGHT DIRECTIONS

Pakistan is a peace-loving country. The incumbent coalition government is committed to economic prosperity and its financial policy is paying.

It has decided to rely no more on foreign loans. It wanted to bid adieu to IMF. I don’t think it would be wise to be indulged in a debate who is the loser and winner in this war. I think peace has won, said a trader of Haji Camp flea market.