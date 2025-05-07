NSC meeting begins at PM House following cowardly Indian attack

Key decisions are expected to be made during the session.

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 11:54:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the National Security Committee has begun at the Prime Minister’s House, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after India’s cowardly aggression on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister is presiding over the meeting, which includes participation from federal ministers and the heads of the armed forces. The committee is being briefed on the post-attack situation, the resulting tensions, and the current circumstances.

According to sources, the National Security Committee will review India’s aggression, the response of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and will likely announce the next course of action. Key decisions are expected to be made during the session.

Pakistan had earlier warned of a strong response to India’s aggression. After the initiation of hostilities, the Pakistan Armed Forces have fulfilled their promise by delivering a resounding response to the enemy.