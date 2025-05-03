Rana Sanaullah rejects India's propaganda against Islamabad after Pahalgam incident

New Delhi used Pahalgam incident as pretext to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 23:54:43 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah accused India of committing brutalities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a public gathering, Sanaullah said New Delhi used the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, in what he described as a deliberate attempt to harm Pakistan.

He asserted that Pakistan had consistently condemned terrorism in all its forms, and rejected India’s "baseless propaganda" against Islamabad in the wake of the attack.

The adviser further claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lobbied the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to suspend Pakistan’s loan programme, but Islamabad had successfully countered India’s disinformation campaign.

He said Pakistan had offered an impartial and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, and despite India’s aggression, the resilience and spirit of the Kashmiri people remained unshaken.

