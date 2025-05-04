ISPR DG, Tarar brief political parties on national security

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused to attend a briefing on the national security situation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In light of the uptick in tensions between Pakistan and India, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry have briefed on the national security situation on Sunday.

This decision was taken after the meeting of PTI’s political committee. It said that the party would not attend the briefing to be given by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. It was highlighted that in the current situation, it was necessary to convene an All Parties Conference (APC).

On this occasion, the participants were enlightened about the defence readiness of the armed forces, diplomatic measures which have been taken so far, and the state's stance on issues of outstanding importance.

Addressing a press conference after the Pahalgam incident , the DG ISPR said Tuesday India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG, at the outset of his presser, shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Explaining the Indian terror nexus in Pakistan, he said how a serving Indian army officer was in continuous contact with a terrorist who was involved in IED blasts in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan. He said in these extremist activities, Majeed, the terrorist, received financial compensation from his Indian handlers: Major Sandeep Verma alias Sameer, Subedar Sukvinder alias Sikander and Havildar Amit alias Adil Aman

Further, he provided what he called the 'irrefutable' evidence regarding the involvement of India in terror activities in Pakistan.

He stated: “On April 25, an Indian-trained and sponsored terrorist, who was a Pakistani citizen, was arrested near the Jhelum bus stand from whom one IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered.”

He said India levelled allegation on Pakistan after orchestrating terrosism in Pahalgam and failed to provide any evidence of its claims.

He added that seven days have passed since the Pahalgam attack but not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations made against Pakistan,” he added.

This significant press briefing by the ISPR DG came at a time when earlier today Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).