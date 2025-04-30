Ishaq Dar, ISPR DG hold crucial press briefing today

The press conference will be held at 7:10 pm at FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

According to the Foreign Office, the press conference will be held at 7:10 pm. Both dignitaries will shed light on Pakistan's response to unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and other related matters.

Yesterday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Further, he provided what he called the 'irrefutable' evidence regarding the involvement of India in terror activities in Pakistan.

Explaining the Indian terror nexus in Pakistan, he said how a serving Indian army officer was in continuous contact with a terrorist who was involved in IED blasts in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan. He said in these extremist activities, Majeed, the terrorist, received financial compensation from his Indian handlers: Major Sandeep Verma alias Sameer, Subedar Sukvinder alias Sikander and Havildar Amit alias Adil Aman

‘India intends to launch military action against Pakistan’

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar had said that the next 24 to 36 hours are crucial amid Pakistan-India escalating tension as there are credible intelligence reports that India intends to launch military strike against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” he added.

