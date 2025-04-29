Not an iota of doubt about Indian terrorism in Pakistan, Pahalgam stratagem: ISPR DG

Relations between Pakistan and India have soured after a deadly attack in Pahalgam

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan and had levelled baseless allegations about the Pahalgam massacre.

The ISPR DG, at the outset of his presser, shed light on the role of India in orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan. He revealed how serving Indian army officers were confessing that India was involved in terror activities in Pakistan - from Lahore to Balochistan.

Explaining the Indian terror nexus in Pakistan, he said how a serving Indian army officer was in continuous contact with a terrorist who was involved in IED blasts in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan. He said in these extremist activities, Majeed, the terrorist, received financial compensation from his Indian handlers: Major Sandeep Verma alias Sameer, Subedar Sukvinder alias Sikander and Havildar Amit alias Adil Aman

Further, he provided what he called the 'irrefutable' evidence regarding the involvement of India in terror activities in Pakistan.

He stated: “On April 25, an Indian-trained and sponsored terrorist, who was a Pakistani citizen, was arrested near the Jhelum bus stand from whom one IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered.”

He said India levelled allegation on Pakistan after orchestrating terrosism in Pahalgam and failed to provide any evidence of its claims.

He added that seven days have passed since the Pahalgam attack but not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations made against Pakistan,” he added.

This significant press briefing by the ISPR DG came at a time when earlier today Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Relations between Pakistan and India have soured after attack in Pahalgam, a town in India-occupied Kashmir. At least 26 people were killed when armed men opened fire in the area. India blamed Pakistan for the incident.

Following this, India announced it would suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The situation remains serious, and both countries are facing increased tensions.

PAKISTAN ARMY SHOOTS INDIAN SPYING QUADCOPTER

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when army personnel shot down the drone in a timely action.

The action clearly reflects the Pakistan Army’s vigilance, professional expertise, and state of preparedness.

The Pakistan Army is always ready to respond swiftly and effectively to any aggression by the enemy.

Security sources added that the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Armed Forces to confront the enemy on every front.

The incident comes as tensions are heightened between the neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir, where over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack.

Following the attack, the Indian government levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan for involvement in the incident. It also took “irresponsible measures” such as suspending the historic Indus Waters Treaty.

The move met with reciprocal actions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan, closing the Wagah Border, suspending trade and decreasing the diplomatic staff of Indian Embassy.

NSC MEETING COMMUNIQUE

The National Security Committee (NSC) announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting revealed that country’s high command had decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. "Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972)," it said.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC scheme.

Pakistan declared the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They were directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers also had been directed to return to India, says the communique.

“Revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty is considered an act of belligerence,” said the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

WHAT HAPPENED IN PAHALGAM?

As many as 27 people were killed and several others injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam. The attack took place in the popular destination of Pahalgam in the scenic Muslim-majority territory, that has seen a resurgence in mass tourism as insurgent violence waned in recent years.

The attack occurred in an off-the-road meadow and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.