Prof Sajid Mir passes away in Sialkot

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Emir Allama Sajid Mir passed away here on Saturday. He was 87.

Prof Sajid Mir had been unwell for quite some time. He underwent a surgery one month ago but could not fully recover.

He moved to his native town in Sialkot, where he breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest.

He has left behind a wife, two sons and a daughter to mourn.

His funeral prayer and burial will be held at 10pm on Saturday night.

Born in 1938 in Sialkot, he had been head of his party for the last four decades. He remained senator five times.

He also authored several books.

CONDOLENCES

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem expressed sorrow over passing of Allama Sajid Mir. He recalled the services of the late personage for Islam and education.

Sirajul Haq and Liaquat Baloch also condoled Prof Mir’s death.