Sheikh Rashid warns India, says entire Pakistani nation ready to defend homeland

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Pakistani nation was united and fully capable of defending every inch of its homeland.

He criticised India’s contradictory stance, stating that while New Delhi spoke of war, it was also simultaneously seeking dialogue.

While speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid remarked that the spirit of sacrifice for the country lived in every Pakistani’s heart.

He asserted that the world would eventually witness the greatness and unity of the Pakistani people.

He added that every citizen was prepared to sacrifice for the country and for Islam.

Although he expressed hope that the situation would not escalate into war, Sheikh Rashid warned that if India challenged Pakistan, every child and citizen would take to the field to protect the nation.