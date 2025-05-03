Five terrorists killed, two apprehended in KP operations: ISPR

High value target Fareedullah was among the killed terrorists

Sat, 03 May 2025 13:53:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed five terrorists and apprehended two others during three separate operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30 and May 1, 2025.

ISPR said an intelligence based operation was conducted in Bajaur district, on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, three of them, including high value target Fareedullah, were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan district. In ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand district, security forces successfully busted a terrorist hideout and apprehended two militants, including HVT Lal Ameer alias Ibrahim.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

