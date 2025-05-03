Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali missile amid air of uncertainty

Civil-military leadership congratulates the participating troops, scientists, and engineers

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System - a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the launch was part of Exercise Indus and aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s strategic forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security.

STATE OF PREPAREDNESS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir presided over a special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Friday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

The forum reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan armed forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure.

The COAS lauded the unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of the armed forces, standing in unity with the people of Pakistan to defend the homeland at all costs. He underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts.

The forum expressed grave concern over the intensification of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam incident, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupation forces.