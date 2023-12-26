Nawaz Sharif, Prof Sajid Mir discuss political landscape, election preparations

Nawaz Sharif, Professor Sajid Mir discuss political landscape, election preparations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Central Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan emir Prof Sajid Mir.

Other leaders included PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and others.

The meeting discussed the current political landscape and election preparations.

Prof Sajid Mir applauded Nawaz Sharif's contributions to the country, congratulating him and Maryam Nawaz Sharif on their NAB references exoneration.

Mir condemned NAB's alleged politically motivated false cases against Nawaz Sharif and discussed political collaboration for the upcoming general elections on Feb 8, 2024.