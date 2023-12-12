Nawaz Sharif acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

Nawaz Sharif acquitted in Al-Azizia reference

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 16:47:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

A division bench, led by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted the hearing of the case, with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb as the other judge on the bench.

The PML-N supremo appeared before the court in person.

During the proceedings, a National Accountability Bureau prosecutor presented arguments in the court.

Previously, an accountability court had awarded seven years imprisonment to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, in addition to imposing a fine of 2.5 million pounds.

The only remaining legal barrier preventing the three-time prime minister from participating in the upcoming general elections on February 8 next year is his lifetime disqualification as a parliamentarian.

Read also: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal in Al-Azizia reference on merit

Earlier on Nov 29, the Islamabad High Court had acquitted Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

The court had also dismissed the plea filed by the NAB in the Flagship reference against the PML-N leader’s acquittal after the accountability watchdog had withdrawn it.



More details to follow...