India blocks ISPR's YouTube channel following Pahalgam incident

The Modi government is in panic as it earlier blocked the channel of Shehbaz Sharif

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 17:19:59 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Indian government on Friday blocked the YouTube channel of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

The Modi government is in panic as it earlier blocked the YouTube channel of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

According to sources, even Indian channels have admitted that Pakistan’s media has won the battle of narrative.

Earlier, the Indian government had blocked the social media accounts of Pakistani showbiz stars and sports icons.

Now, the Indian government suspended ISPR’s official YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter) account as well.

Sources revealed that on April 29 and 30, Pakistani media comprehensively exposed India’s disinformation and acts of terrorism.

The Pakistani media had unveiled the truth behind India’s propaganda, revealing the reality of the alleged false flag operation at Pahalgam.

Following the Pahalgam incident, sources said the Indian government intensified efforts to control the media narrative.

Most Pakistani TV channels including Dunya News had already been suspended in India.

Defence analysts said that Pakistan’s digital and social media platforms are increasingly facing unjustified restrictions in India.

They also noted that Indian media has acknowledged the factual reporting by Pakistani channels regarding the Pahalgam incident.