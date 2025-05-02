India blocks PM Shehbaz's YouTube channel

The premier's speech delivered at Kakul Academy was also removed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – India has blocked the YouTube channel of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stooping to new low amid tensions with Pakistan over Pahalgam incident.

The video-sharing app has also removed a speech delivered by the Pakistani premier at a passing out parade in Kakul Academy on a request made by the Indian government facing pressure over false flag operation in Pahalgam.

YouTube said it has given a right to appeal against the removal of the speech from the Shehbaz Sharif’s channel.

Earlier, the Indian government banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The blocked channels include DawnNews, Dunya News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar.

The action has been taken as part of targeted campaign to isolate Pakistan following attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week.

The deadly attack of April 22 in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since the turn of the millennium.

War-hysteric Indian government has given cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan has condemned the attack and offered a neutral probe into the incident.

