Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has shot down another Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC), making it the second Indian drone taken down in a single day, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the Pakistan Army continues to give a strong and fitting response to India at the LoC. The latest quadcopter was shot down in the Satwal Sector, where it was found conducting surveillance inside Pakistani territory. The downed drone has been identified as a Phantom-4.

Earlier the same day, the Pakistan Army had also downed another quadcopter belonging to the Indian Army's 5 Assam Regiment in the Manawar Sector near Bhimber.

Defense experts say India’s irresponsible actions are further escalating tensions. They add that this incident clearly reflects the Pakistan Army's professional capability, preparedness, and vigilance.

