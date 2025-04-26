Pahalgam bloodletting: Interior Minister Naqvi seeks probe by any fair-minded country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says India’s agency RAW is involved in the Pahalgam bloodletting.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Naqvi said India’s spy agency RAW and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were involved in several incidents of terrorism. "They are one and the same thing," he said.

He said India had not even condemned the Pahalgam incident and instead blamed Pakistan for perpetrating the massacre. He underscored the need for an impartial investigation at the global level.

Naqvi said any third country should impartially investigate the Jaffar Express and Pahalgam tragedies, and Pakistan would provide evidence of India's involvement in these incidents.

He said Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pahalgam incident. "We have foiled nefarious designs of India, who wanted IED attacks," he said.

He said India was unable to digest Pakistan's economic turnaround. It's strange that whenever a foreign dignitary visited India, such an incident happened, he said.

The interior minister made it clear that Pakistan would not compromise on its sovereignty and pay India back in the same coin in case of belligerence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz called for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which claimed lives of 27 tourists in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country hurled baseless allegations on Pakistan following the attack.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response if water was stopped by India in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Sharif said Pakistan always rejected terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that it's the worst-hit country by this menace in the world.

“We lost 90,000 citizens due to terrorism and suffered losses of billions of dollars,” he reiterated.

He stated that Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, aspired to promote peace and security across the globe and would continue its efforts in this regard.