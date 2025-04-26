COAS Gen Asim Munir says country capable of defending itself

Indian media and social media cannot distort history through traditional tactics and propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir said on Saturday the country was capable of defending itself.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony of cadets at the Military Academy, Kakul, he said the Indian media and social media could not distort history through traditional tactics and propaganda.

He spoke about the basis of two-nation theory and differences between Muslims and Hindus.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz called for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which claimed lives of 27 tourists in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country hurled baseless allegations on Pakistan following the attack.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Kakul Academy, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response if water was stopped by India in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Sharif said Pakistan always rejected terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that it's the worst-hit country by this menace in the world.

“We lost 90,000 citizens due to terrorism and suffered losses of billions of dollars,” he reiterated.

