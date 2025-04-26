Dar briefs Saudi FM on Pakistan's response to India's actions after Pahalgam attack

Dar told decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee on rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Saudi foreign minister on Friday made a telephone call to Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar amid regional tensions between two neighbouring states.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke to Pakistan’s counterpart Ishaq Dar, in a conversation that focused on regional developments and bilateral relations.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, FM Dar briefed his Saudi counterpart on the recent decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in light of rising tensions with India.

The deputy prime minister rejected what he termed as “baseless allegations” by New Delhi and told Prince Faisal of India’s “provocative actions” that contributed to regional instability.

The two ministers also reviewed the overall regional landscape and expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral ties. They agreed to maintain close consultations on matters of mutual concern and continue high-level engagement going forward.