India spreading terror by suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Mushaal Mullick

Pakistan Pakistan India spreading terror by suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Mushaal Mullick

that tourism was the only sector left for the people of Kashmir

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 16:12:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairperson Peace & Culture Organisation and wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Huriyyat leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick blamed India for spreading terrorism by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying India itself was involved in the Pahalgam.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mushaal stated that the Pahalgam incident was orchestrated by the Indian agency RAW.

She said that earlier incidents like Pathankot and others were also carried out by Indian agencies. Whether it was the Jaffar Express or the Gujarat incidents, India has been involved in all of them.



She said that tourism was the only sector left for the people of Kashmir, and that too has been snatched away from them.

She emphasised that it is a Kashmiri tradition to never harm their guests or tourists. During curfews, Kashmiris sheltered tourists in their homes; they themselves went hungry but ensured that the visitors were fed. The Modi government is looking for an excuse to start a war, she added.

Mushaal Malik said that India accused Pakistan without any evidence. She condemned India for unilaterally violating the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that suspending the treaty is deplorable and poses a threat to regional peace.

She further said that India is targeting Kashmiris around the world and that minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs, are not safe in India. The worst human rights violations continue in occupied Kashmir. She called upon the United Nations and the international community to raise their voice against India’s stubbornness.

