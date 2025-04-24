India blocks Government of Pakistan's social media account amid rising tensions

The decision was made upon the request of India’s Ministry of Information Technology

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - India has blocked the official social media account of the Government of Pakistan on X (formerly Twitter) across its territory, intensifying tensions between the two countries.

The action was taken without investigation, allegedly in response to the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to Indian media, the decision was made upon the request of India’s Ministry of Information Technology, leading X to restrict the account’s visibility within India.

This came after India accused Pakistan of involvement in a terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists. In the wake of the incident, India has unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelled visas issued to Pakistani citizens, closed the Wagah-Attari border, and ordered all Pakistanis in India to leave the country within 48 hours.

In response, Pakistan has called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee, where both civil and military leadership are expected to decide on a strong counteraction.

The Pahalgam shooting, which took place two days ago, has significantly escalated hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors, with Pakistan condemning India's baseless allegations and retaliatory steps.