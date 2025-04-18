Heavy rain, hailstorm likely in Punjab, KP on April 18 and 19

NDMA warns rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has warned that heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from evening of 18th to 19th of April, 2025.

The areas which are expected to receive rainfall and hailstorm include Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, and Waziristan.

Heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected, posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.

It warned that rain/snowfall might trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation, adding that heavy rain may also generate flash floods.

Before travelling, check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division, NDMA asked the citizens.

Tourists are advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm. It also asked people to avoid unnecessary trips during periods of intense weather or heavy rainfall.

“Stay vigilant in landslide and avalanche-prone regions and adhere to safety advisories from local authorities,” it added.

NDMA urges the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions.

