DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 05:38:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Afghan Acting Minister for Commerce and Industries Haji Nooruddin Azizin called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, transit, and regional connectivity.

They also underlined the importance of maintaining high-level political engagement between the two neighbouring countries.

DAR TO VISIT AFGHANISTAN ON APRIL 19

Fopreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Afghanistan on a one-day official trip this week, his first visit to Kabul since assuming office.

According to the foreign office, dar will arrive in Kabul on April 19, where he wil hold talks with his Afghan counterpart.

Key issue on the agenda include cross-border terrorism, border management, the return of Afghan refugees and progress on regional projects such as TAPI gas pipeline.

