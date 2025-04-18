President lauds security forces for killing four terrorists

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday lauded the security forces for killing four Khawarij during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan.

He praised the bravery of security forces during the intelligence-based operation to eliminate the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij.

He paid tribute to sepoy Basit Siddique for embracing martyrdom during the operation. He expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyr and prayed for the grant of patience to them.

He said the nation will always remember the sacrifices of its brave martyrs. He commended the valour and patriotism of the brave martyrs of Pakistan army. He said security forces will continue their operations till the complete elimination of terrorism.

“We will continue to have an unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorist elements and for the defence of the nation,” the President added. He said the nation was determined to the complete eradication of Fitna al Khawarij.

