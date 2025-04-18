PPP to hold public rally in Hyderabad today against canal project

Pakistan Pakistan PPP to hold public rally in Hyderabad today against canal project

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders will address the public gathering.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 05:41:10 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised arrangements hold a public rally in Hyderabad today (Friday) against the construction of canals on Indus River.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders will address the public gathering.

According to sources, a 120 feet wide and 28 feet long stage has been set up to accommodate the PPP leaders. More than 70,000 chairs have been set up for the PPP at the venue which has been decorated with Party flags and posters to PPP leaders.

Security and traffic arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a parking plan has also been devised for those attending the gathering.

