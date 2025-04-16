Heavy rain, hailstorm bludgeon vehicles in Islamabad, Pindi and parts of KP

District officers remained in field to help the distressed and offset impact of weather

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Heavy rain and hailstorms battered several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad causing damage to vehicles and private properties.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reports said a vehicle was swept away in a flood in Landi Kotal and many others were damaged. This all happened due to the torrential rain.

In several areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the windows of vehicles were broken due to hailstorm, and the windows of houses also were broken.

In Rawalpindi, the heat wave spell was broken as 9mm of rain was recorded in Golra and 2mm in Bogra.

District administration officers remained in the field on the instructions of the Islamabad DC to ensure remedial measures amid torrential rain and hailstorm in the federal capital.

The assistant commissioners visited the low-lying areas, and CDA and MC teams worked to minimise inconvenience to the public.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman termed the rainfall scenes caught as being “insane”, and that hail was “coming down like pellets”.

“This is extreme weather volatility driven by climate change, where anomalies proliferate. Not a random natural event. And related entirely to human actions like emissions, which are growing because of addiction to dirty energy,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rawalpindi Cricket also affected

The Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans scheduled in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for later today, was also affected by the stormy weather.



