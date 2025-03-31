COAS Munir celebrates Eid with troops in South Waziristan, DI Khan

Gen Asim Munir extended Eid greetings to the troops

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir visited Wana, South Waziristan, and Chakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the troops, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief celebrated Eid with officers and soldiers stationed at the western border. He offered Eid prayers and prayed for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity.

Gen Asim Munir extended Eid greetings to the troops and commended their selfless service and unwavering dedication.

He stated, "Your commitment and sacrifices not only ensure the security of our homeland but also reflect your deep love for Pakistan."

The army chief also praised the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their resilience in the fight against terrorism.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, he emphasized that their sacrifices are the foundation of Pakistan’s peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar, concluded ISPR statement.