CJP Afridi urges generosity and kindness on Eid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi extended heartfelt Eid greetings, urging people to share Allah’s blessings with kindness and generosity.

In his Eid message, he emphasised that the occasion marked the end of Ramazan which served as a reminder of compassion and tolerance.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and prayed for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

He encouraged everyone to embrace justice, integrity, and brotherhood in the society.