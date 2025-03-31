Chiefs of armed forces felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

Pakistan Pakistan Chiefs of armed forces felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honour of defending our cherished natio

Follow on Published On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 00:32:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

“Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honour of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.