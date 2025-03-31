4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

No casualty has been reported

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Karachi on Monday.

The Meteorological Department said in a statement that tremors were felt in some areas of Karachi.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 19 kilometers, and the epicenter was 75 kilometers north of Karachi.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported but the jolts have induced a severe wave of panic among the citizens.