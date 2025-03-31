Eid joy incomplete without Imran Khan's release: Barrister Gohar

He expressed hope that Imran Khan would be free and among them by the next Eid.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that Eid celebrations feel incomplete without the release of Imran Khan.

He urged people to remember the sacrifices of imprisoned workers and leaders during these moments of joy.

He urged people to remember the sacrifices of imprisoned workers and leaders during these moments of joy.

He announced plans to launch a movement with opposition parties for Imran Khan’s release and the supremacy of law, emphasising that while there may be differences of opinion, there is no division within the party.

Barrister Gohar reaffirmed that Imran Khan has complete trust in Ali Amin Gandapur and dismissed all propaganda against him as baseless. He urged authorities not to keep Imran Khan away from the public, calling him a highly popular leader.

He further stated that amidst Eid celebrations, the sacrifices of the people of Gaza and Occupied Kashmir must not be forgotten.

