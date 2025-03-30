Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today to sight Shawwal moon

Pakistan Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today to sight Shawwal moon

Zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 14:51:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes a meeting on Sunday (today) at 6pm to sight the moon of Shawwal.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will be held on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Simultaneously, zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals.

Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Moonsighting committee's chairman Maulana Azad will chair the meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will deliberate on moonsighting reports from across the country during the session to determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramazan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, indicating that Eidul Fitr will likely fall in Pakistan on March 31, 2025.

Since the unaided-eye observation of the crescent moon is a religious obligation for determining the start of the holy month, the committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of this year's Shawwal.