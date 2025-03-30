PTI needs to understand troubling voices within its ranks: JUI-F

Demands new elections and supremacy of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - JUI-F Hafiz Hamdullah has said the PTI will have to understand the troubling voices within its ranks.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas, the JUI-F leader said distance between the PTI and JUI-F has reduced, adding the country needs new elections and supremacy of the Constitution.

Hafiz Hamdullah said impossible things may be possible after Eid, adding JUI-F doors are open for every party.

“Contrary to the past, bitterness and differences between the PTI and JUI-F have reduced. PTI will have to know the ‘ailment’ and worry of Ali Amin Gandapur. Used cartridges will harm PTI not JUI-F.

“PTI will have to understand chaotic sounds within the party ranks. If there is need to give sacrifice, PTI too will have to be ready for this sacrifice,” JUI-F Hamdullah said.

