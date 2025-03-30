Govt in disarray in current situation: Khaqan Abbasi

Stresses consensus in opposition parties before launching a moment against govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party (APP) convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said launching an anti-government movement after Eid is a long way to go because first there is a need to develop a consensus in opposition parties, adding main problem exists between the PTI and the JUI-F.

Talking to Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, the former PM said in current situation the government was itself in disarray.

“The PTI accepts the JUI-F’s reservations, but it does nothing to allay its concern. The task PTI founder gave to Ali Amin Gandapur he did not do the job. The incumbent rulers did not win elections. The government feels threat within itself”, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

The Opposition should call its All Parties Conference (APC). There is a need to bring basic reforms to get rid of problems. Senior politicians will have to think for country, setting aside differences and desire to rule, the Awam Pakistan Party leader said.

