PTI to file contempt petition over violation of court orders: Salman Akram

Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 13:58:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja has said his party will file a contempt petition against the government for not complying with the court orders.

Speaking at Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, Salman Akram Raja said his party will file a contempt petition after Eid against the government for violating court’s orders.

“When I met PTI founder in jail, he knew everything. He told me whatever I did was right. It is proven there is no value of court orders. After Eid, we will file a contempt petition,” the PTI leader said.

Meetings with the incarcerated PTI leader are important, not the press conferences. Whatever people saying against me carries no weight. Those speaking against me in the party, actually they already have no say in the party, the secretary general said.

“We don’t want to do politics on roads. If we are forced to do so, we will do it. Those speaking against JUI-F chief, actually harming the mission of the party founder.

“We are in contact with political parties. With the time, things will go better. In don’t expel anyone from the party, it is the party founder who does so, Salman Akram Raja said.

