Eid festivities light up Saudi Arabia, UAE and beyond as millions gather for prayers

Major Eid congregations were held at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi (P.B.U.H)

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious fervor today (Sunday) in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Major Eid congregations are taking place at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi (P.B.U.H), where millions of Muslims have gathered for prayers. Imam Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais led the Eid sermon and prayers at Masjid al-Haram, while Imam Sheikh Abdullah conducted the prayers at Masjid an-Nabawi (P.B.U.H).

King Salman, extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve millions of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan. He also praised the efforts of those involved in their service.

Eid prayers were also performed in Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, and Russia. In Dubai’s Al-Qusais area, 15,000 people, including women and children, attended the prayers. Major congregations were also held in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other cities.

EID PRAYER AT AL-AQSA MOSQUE

Thousands of Muslims worshippers said Eid prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Sunday morning as the holy month of Ramazan drew to a close.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, nearly 120,000 worshippers attended the prayer.

The Al-Aqsa mosque lies at the heart of Jerusalem's Old City and is the third holiest shrine to Muslims.

The compound is on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary.

QATAR

In Qatar’s capital Doha, people rushed before sunrise to the Education City Stadium on Sunday to attend the Eid prayers congregation.

The Education City Stadium hosted eight matches in total during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, welcoming tens of thousands of fans from around the world.

"The festival of Eid is very beautiful, we always pray that such a beautiful experience and such a livelihood and brotherhood should prevail all across the world," worshipper Ibrahim Khalil Khan, who has been living in Qatar for almost two decades, said after the prayers.

Ibrahim Al Said, a Qatari resident from Egypt, wished for stability and peace in the region, especially in Gaza.

Eid is also being observed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkiye, Russia, and France today. Countries that follow moon sighting would determine their Eid accordingly, whereas those following the Islamic calendar are celebrating today.

Meanwhile, Oman, Indonesia, and Brunei would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. In the United Kingdom, and the United States of America the Muslim community remained divided, with some celebrating today and others on Monday.