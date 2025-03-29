PM, COAS, key stakeholders unite to combat terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan to raise concerns about terrorism with Afghan government: Interior minister

Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 22:42:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Prime Minister, the Army Chief, and all key stakeholders are united in their efforts to combat terrorism.

Speaking at the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi stressed that all counter-terrorism decisions would be made in consultation with the provinces. He stressed the need for fully operational CTDs at the provincial level, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which face significant security challenges.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Interior Secretary, Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG Passport, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and representatives from security agencies.

Provincial leaders, including Punjab’s Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sindh’s Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan, as well as the Interior Ministers of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, also participated. Interior Secretaries and IGs from all provinces, joined via Zoom.

The meeting reviewed progress on strengthening the capacity of provincial Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTDs). It also assessed the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.

Officials briefed the committee that approval has already been granted for the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center, while work on similar centers at the provincial level is ongoing.

To improve monitoring, the committee agreed to bring regulations on explosive materials under federal jurisdiction. It was also decided that Pakistan would raise concerns about cross-border terrorism with the Afghan government through the Foreign Ministry.

Naqvi further announced that the Frontier Constabulary is being reorganised and will be transformed into the National Reserve Police.

Additionally, the FIA’s Counter-Terrorism Wing will be strengthened at the federal level. All agencies have been directed to strictly enforce security protocols for foreign nationals in Pakistan.