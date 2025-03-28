11 foreign militants killed in four operations across KP: ISPR

The Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to uproot terrorism from the country.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have eliminated 11 foreign militants during four separate operations conducted across various areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26 and 27, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an operation based on intelligence in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the security forces effectively targeted a militant hideout, resulting in the killing of five militants. In a second operation in the same area, three more militants were neutralized.

During a separate engagement in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, security forces eliminated two militants.

In the fourth operation, conducted in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Daraban, one militant was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants' possession.

ISPR stated that these foreign militants had been involved in various terrorist activities in the country, and security forces are continuing clearance operations in the area to eliminate any remaining insurgents.

PM commends security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operations against the terrorist elements in the Mir Ali and Miran Shah areas of North Waziristan, as well as in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

He lauded the forces for eliminating 11 foreign terrorists and reiterated that the entire nation stands behind them in the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister further affirmed his commitment to the complete eradication of all forms of terrorism from Pakistan.