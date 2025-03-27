PTI moves court seeking permission to hold rally on April 22

The petition seeking to hold public rally was moved by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari

Updated On: Thu, 27 Mar 2025 20:25:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) to hold public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 22.

The petition seeking to hold public rally was moved by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner has been made respondent in the petition.

The petitioner prayed before the court that he had moved a similar petition to hold rally on March 22.

He said that the verdict was announced without giving PTI a chance to narrate its version.

We couldn’t hold rally on March 22 due to the delaying tactics of deputy commissioner, said the petitioner.

The petitioner prayed before the court to direct the officials concerned to allow PTI to hold rally on April 22.

Earlier, the Punjab government had rejected PTI’s request for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court disposed of the PTI request for permission to hold a rally.

The deputy commissioner of Lahore issued a notification rejecting the request of PTI's Vice President Akmal Bari and presented a report in the court.

The report stated that the PTI cannot be granted permission for the rally in view of security situation.

The DC report mentioned the recent terrorist incidents in the country – an attack on Bannu Cantt and the Jaffar Express – as reasons for turning down the request.