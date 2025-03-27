US ambassador calls on Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Pakistan US ambassador calls on Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi said that terrorism is an international issue

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 27 Mar 2025 22:02:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that terrorism is an international issue and the global community must work together to combat it.

He was talking to Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad on Thursday.

The interior minister further said government is taking strong action against terrorists and a comprehensive policy is being formulated to counter terrorism.

He expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism.

He added that Pakistan would extend full cooperation in the repatriation of illegal Pakistani immigrants residing in the United States.

Also Read: UAE foreign minister calls on Interior Minister Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted that the Pakistan-US Caucus meeting is scheduled to take place in New York next month.

During the meeting, Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail.

US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express and other incidents.

She expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in these attacks.

Both the sides also discussed to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of counterterrorism efforts. It was agreed to hold a Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in June this year.