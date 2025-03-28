Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan for 10 days

Pakistan Pakistan Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan for 10 days

Strict bans have been placed on aerial firing and one-wheeling, especially on Chand Raat.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 00:02:56 PKT

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – The local administration has enforced Section 144 in South Waziristan (Lower) for 10 days, starting today, March 27, until April 5.

A notification regarding this decision has been issued.

According to the notification, the move aims to protect public life and property while maintaining peace in the district.

Strict bans have been placed on aerial firing and one-wheeling, especially on Chand Raat.

Additionally, the use of tinted car windows, displaying weapon, and double riding on motorcycles will not be allowed during this period.

Those found violating Section 144 will face legal action under Section 188 of the law, as stated in the notification.

This measure has been taken to ensure public safety and avoid any untoward incidents during the festive season.

