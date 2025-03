Six die as van plunges into ravine in Shangla

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 00:02:16 PKT

SHANGLA (Dunya News) - Six people lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding jeep plunged into a deep valley in Alpuri tehsil.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene upon receiving reports of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to District Hospital Alpuri.