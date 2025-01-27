PFUJ announces nationwide protests against PECA bill

Union will invite Pakistan's legal fraternity, civil society, Human Rights for freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday announced nationwide protests tomorrow against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment bill.

Addressing a press conference alongside representatives of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the National Press Club, PFUJ President Afzal Butt lauded media for attending the presser on a short notice.

"We categorically reject the draconian PECA law and will hold protests across the country tomorrow, January 28," he said.

"Journalists will stage rallies, marches, and demonstrations to register their opposition," he said.

The PFUJ president accused the government of attempting to bulldoze the media through coercion and high-handed tactics.

"After extensive consultations, we have decided to launch a Freedom of the Press Movement starting Tuesday. Following the protests, we will invite Pakistan's legal fraternity, civil society, the Human Rights Commission, and other sectors to join us in this fight for press freedom," he announced.

Afzal Butt added that the next phase of the movement would involve trade unions. "If our demands are still ignored, we will convene an All-Parties Conference, inviting all political parties from Balochistan to KP and Sindh. We will also incorporate political parties into the movement as it progresses."

He warned that the ultimate call would be for a sit-in outside Parliament. "The sit-in's start date will be announced, but its end will depend on the repeal of this tyrannical law," he said.

The PFUJ president further stated that on the day of the sit-in outside Parliament, overseas Pakistanis would be urged to hold demonstrations in their respective countries to intensify the movement's voice on a global scale.