In-focus

Sunny weather reduces winter chill in Lahore

Sunny weather reduces winter chill in Lahore

Pakistan

Lahore is currently the most polluted city

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The provincial capital continued to bask in sunshine, leading to a noticeable decrease in the intensity of cold weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore's minimum temperature today is expected to be 6°C, while the maximum could reach 19°C. Currently, the temperature is recorded at 8°C.

Weather experts have predicted that humidity levels may rise to 69%, with wind speeds currently recorded at 5 km/h.

Lahore is currently the most polluted city, ranking first in Air Quality Index (AQI) ranking with the AQI level reaching up to 243. 

Related Topics
Lahore
Weather



Related News