Bilawal stresses collective action to combat climate change

We face challenges such as fake news, digital disinformation, and cybercrimes, says PPP Chairman

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed the need for collective action to combat climate change.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro, Bilawal stated that the country is grappling with multiple challenges, including climate change. He recalled the devastating floods of 2022 that brought havoc in Sindh, underscoring the urgency of addressing environmental crises.

Congratulating the graduating students, Bilawal remarked, "Today is a moment of pride and joy for the successful students. I encourage you to contribute to the nation's progress. Tackling climate change is a responsibility that requires everyone to work together."

Highlighting the university’s standing, the PPP Chairman said, "Mehran University is among the top institutions of the country. A significant number of members of the Sindh Assembly are graduates of this university. We are proud of Sindh’s engineers, who play a pivotal role in the development of infrastructure."

Bilawal also shed light on the rapid advancements in technology, noting, "The world is witnessing unprecedented technological progress. However, we face challenges such as fake news, digital disinformation, and cybercrimes. Modern technology must be utilized solely for the service of humanity."

He concluded by praising Sindh's rich heritage, saying, "The history of Sindh spans centuries. It is a land of beauty and culture."