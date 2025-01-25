Sher Afzal Marwat gets clean chit in brawl case at Supreme Court

Court cleared Marwat and Fatahullah Barki of all charges in the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A local court in Islamabad on Saturday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case involving a fight at the Supreme Court.

The hearing was held at the Islamabad District and Sessions Court, where Marwat’s plea for acquittal was under review.

Announcing the reserved verdict, the court cleared Sher Afzal Marwat and Fatahullah Barki of all charges in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that a case was registered against Sher Afzal Marwat at the Secretariat Police Station in connection with the incident.