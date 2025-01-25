ATC extends interim bails of Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz

Court extended the interim bails till Feb 4

Published On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 10:52:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders until February 4.

Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing regarding bail applications related to the protest outside the Supreme Court.

Prominent PTI leaders, including Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar, Sardar Masroof, Falak Naz, Niaziullah Niazi, and Ansar Kayani, appeared in court, represented by Advocate Riasat Ali Azad.

The court granted an extension in interim bail for the accused and adjourned the hearing.

It is noteworthy that the accused face four cases registered at the Secretariat Police Station.