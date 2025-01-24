Only parliament has authority to roll back 26th amendment: Bilawal

Says PPP will not become part of cabinet

Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 17:04:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday only parliament had the mandate and authority to roll back the 26th amendment.

Speaking to media in the federal capital, he said the judges of Supreme Court should create ease for the sitting chief justice. He added the 26th amendment had created a lot of convenienhce for the federation as well as the provinces.

The PPP chairman said it would have been better if the government had consulted the mainstream as well digital media on PECA.

Answering a question, he said the PPP would not become part of the cabinet. Moreover, the former foreign minister said he would take part in the breakfast invitation of Donald Trump.