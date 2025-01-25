Ali Amin Gandapur sacked as PTI provincial president

Imran Khan nominated Junaid Akbar as party's provincial president

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday sacked Ali Amin Gandapur as party’s provincial president.

According to sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed from the coveted office by Imran Khan.

The PTI founder nominated Junaid Akbar as party’s provincial president.

Imran Khan has directed Salman Akram Raja to issue a notification of Junaid Akbar as PTI president of KP chapter.

A day earlier, MNA Junaid Akbar got elected as chairman of powerful Public Accounts Committee of National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Salman Akram Raja was also directed to start the consultation process to reorganize the party in Punjab.

Salman Akram Raja said that Gandapur didn’t want to continue as PTI’s president in KP to focus on governance.

However, the sources said that Imran Khan showed his displeasure over the corruption stories being reported from KP.

The PTI founder directed Ali Amin Gandapur to come out of the politics of Dera Ismail Khan, sources said.