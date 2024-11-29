We are soldiers of none other than Imran Khan, Gandapur tells Bushra Bibi

Both Gandapur, Bushra Bibi exchange harsh words during PTI core committee meeting

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi exchanged harsh words during a PTI core committee meeting in Peshawar, Dunya News reported here on Thursday night.

During the ‘altercation’, Ali Amin Gandapur told Bushra Bibi, “We are the soldiers of none other than Imran Khan,” according to PTI sources.

It is reported by the sources that the members of the party core committee criticised the central leadership for its ‘failure’ to lead the rally in Islamabad.

The core committee members also took exception to former president Dr Arif Alvi for not bringing PTI workers in the Islamabad rally.

It was Bushra Bibi who came to the defence of Dr Alvi and spoke in his favour, sources revealed.

The core committee also held a heated debate on remarks given by Shaukat Yousafzai about Bushra Bibi and former KP speaker Mushtaq Ghani sided with Yousafzai and supported his statement.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi expressed indignation over the statement of Yousafzai.

The committee raised the question why it was not decided who would lead the rally in Islamabad.

