Engaged in talks openly, but govt has no intent to form commission: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan Engaged in talks openly, but govt has no intent to form commission: Barrister Gohar

"We didn’t engage in talks just for pleasantries or photo sessions," he remarked

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 11:49:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday the talks were initiated in good faith, but the government failed to show any seriousness regarding the formation of a commission to investigate the events of May 9 and Nov 26.

"We didn’t engage in talks just for pleasantries or photo sessions," he remarked.

He highlighted that a case concerning a protest outside the Supreme Court was going on, with terrorism clauses added to the FIR.

He said several lawyers were implicated in the case who were now presenting themselves in court. He said the judge hinted at dissolution of the case in the next hearing.

He emphasised that the PTI engaged in the dialogue process despite reservations and injustices faced by the party, including convictions against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

According to Gohar, the PTI presented two demands during negotiations but received no response from the government within the agreed seven-day period.

The commission's terms of reference, timeline, and composition were supposed to be finalised, but the government's inaction proved its lack of seriousness, Gohar claimed.

"Given this lack of commitment, there is no point in continuing discussions merely for formalities. Therefore, Imran Khan has decided to end the negotiations," Gohar stated.

He reiterated that the PTI remained open to dialogue with all political parties and sought to move forward constructively. However, the government’s attitude had forced them to halt further negotiations.